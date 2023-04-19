The parent company for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care was hit by a ransomware attack this week, according to a statement from the company.

Point32Health said it identified the “cybersecurity ransomware incident” on Tuesday.

The company said the incident impacted systems used to service members, accounts, brokers and providers.

Point32, which also serves as the parent company for Tufts Health Plan, additionally said the incident was primarily impacting systems on the Harvard Pilgrim side of its business.

Point32 said it “proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat.” Officials also said they had notified law enforcement and regulators, adding that they are working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the situation and fix the problem.

“Our top priority is to ensure our members continue to have access to care,” Point32 said. “While we work diligently to restore the impacted systems as quickly and as safely as possible, our team is working around the clock to provide workarounds for members to receive the services they need.”

The Harvard Pilgrim website remained offline as of Wednesday night

