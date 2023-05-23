Patient information may have been stolen during a ransomware incident that hit Harvard Pilgrim earlier this year, the healthcare company said this week.

Point32Health, which serves as the parent company for Harvard Pilgrim, said it learned about the incident on April 17 and took systems offline while working to identify the cybersecurity problem.

Just over a month later, Harvard Pilgrim said an investigation into the breach showed signs that data was copied and taken from Harvard Pilgrim systems between March 28 and April 17.

“We determined that the files at issue may contain the following types of personal information and/or protected health information: names, physical addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, provider taxpayer identification numbers, and clinical information,” the company said.

Harvard Pilgrim said the breach could impact current or former subscribers and dependents, as well as contracted providers.

While the company said it is not aware of any misuse of personal information or protected health information as a result of this incident, Harvard Pilgrim also said it has started contacting those potentially impacted and offering services such as credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

In its statement, Point32 said law enforcement has been contacted and cybersecurity experts are still reviewing what happened.

“Point32Health has communicated to our provider partners that they should continue providing care to HPHC members during this ongoing incident and services will be covered,” Point32 said.

Both Harvard Pilgrim and Point32 said they are working to get Harvard Pilgrim systems back running.

See Point32Health’s full statement here. And see the Harvard Pilgrim notice of data security incident with additional information for individuals worried that they have been impacted here.

