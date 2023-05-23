Patient information may have been stolen during a ransomware incident that hit Harvard Pilgrim earlier this year, the healthcare company said this week.

Point32Health, which serves as the parent company for Harvard Pilgrim, said it learned about the incident on April 17 and took systems offline while working to identify the cybersecurity problem.

Just over a month later, Harvard Pilgrim said an investigation into the breach showed signs that data was copied and taken from Harvard Pilgrim systems between March 28 and April 17 before systems went offline. Information that may have been taken during the incident, officials said, includes patients’ social security numbers, taxpayer information and phone numbers.

Harvard Pilgrim said the beach could impact current or former subscribers and dependents, as well as contracted providers.

In its statement, Point32 said law enforcement has been contacted and cybersecurity experts are still reviewing what happened.

“Harvard Pilgrim is taking steps to implement additional data security enhancements and safeguards to better protect against similar events in the future,” Harvard Pilgrim said in its statement.

Harvard Pilgrim said it is not aware of any misuse of personal information or protected health information as a result of this incident.

Still, the company said it has started contacting those potentially impacted and offering services such as credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

See Point32Health’s full statement here. And see the Harvard Pilgrim notice of data security incident here.

