Harvard police one-up Ayer cops with large snapping turtle

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard police officials had a little fun with their colleagues in Ayer on Monday, when the two departments shared photos on Facebook of officers wrangling some local turtles.

The first post from Ayer police showed an officer helping a painted turtle “get to the other side of the road.”

Hours later, Harvard police had a post of their own.

Their post featured a photo of an officer using a shovel to corral a snapping turtle.

