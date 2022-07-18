HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Harvard Police Department is turning to the public for help finding 23-year-old Harvard resident Mary Anderson.

Police said that Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on July 16 in a navy 2017 Toyota Tacoma, with license plate number 8DXW20.

According to police, Anderson was reported missing by her family on July 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)