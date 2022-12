HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday.

The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location.

The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe.

