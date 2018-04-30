Harvard president launches investigation into rough arrest

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The president of Harvard University has formed a committee to review the violent arrest of a black student earlier this month, according to a press release issued Monday.

Cambridge police have said the student, 21-year-old Selorm Ohene, was naked and high at the time of his arrest on April 13. The incident, which was caught on camera, prompted some to criticize the officers’ use of force.

The committee will be reviewing the sequence of events leading up to the arrest, the way that officials responded, and what measures can be taken to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

Cambridge police responded just after 9 p.m. to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Waterhouse Street after a woman reported that a man had just thrown his clothes in her face. Soon after, police received about a half-dozen other calls reporting that a man was completely naked.

Police said officers found Ohene standing naked on a traffic island in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue. One of Ohene’s friends reportedly told officers that he had taken “narcotics, which could have a hallucinogenic effect.”

Ohene allegedly resisted arrest and threatened officers, walking at them with clenched fists.

“Officers made the tactical decision to grab his legs and bring him to the ground, however, the male resisted arrest once on the ground,” officials said after the arrest “Three officers from the Cambridge Police and another officer from the Transit Police were required to gain compliance from the male and place him in handcuffs to avoid further injury.”

