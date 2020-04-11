Harvard president says he and wife are ‘doing well’ in coronavirus recovery

(CNN) — Harvard University’s president says he and his wife are “doing well” almost three weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The couple have volunteered to donate blood for research “so that our antibodies to the virus can be harvested for therapeutic use,” Lawrence S. Bacow wrote in a letter to alumni and friends.

“Adele and I are doing well,” Bacow wrote. “We are regaining our strength. I have even started to run again, although quite slowly and about half my usual distance. I am careful to run routes where I am unlikely to encounter others, and I have a mask I can pull up if I do.”

In a March 24 statement announcing their positive tests for the virus, he said and his wife had first started experiencing symptoms two days earlier.

He’d said he didn’t know how they contracted the virus — they’d begun working from home March 14.

Harvard announced earlier that month that it would be moving to online classes, and asked students to move out of campus housing.

