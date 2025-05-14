CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The president of Harvard University announced Wednesday that he will take a voluntary pay cut in the face of federal funding cuts impacting the school.

President Alan Garber said he will reduce his pay by 25 percent for the 2026 fiscal year.

Garber’s decision comes in the wake of the Trump administration freezing federal funds meant for Harvard. On Tuesday, the White House froze another $450 million in federal grants earmarked for the university.

That freeze is in addition to the more than $2 billion in federal funding the Trump administration previously cut.

In March, Harvard announced a pause on hiring and asked administrators to review all spending.

