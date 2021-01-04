CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard University professor claimed in a new book that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star.

“Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” by science professor Avi Loeb details an observation made by scientists in Hawaii in late 2017 of an object soaring through the inner solar system, publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt described.

Loeb says the object was moving too fast along a strange orbit and left no trail of gas or debris; therefore, it was a piece of advanced technology created by a distant alien civilization.

Readers can learn more about the controversial theory once the book is officially published on Jan. 26.

