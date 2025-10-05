BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard University professor is facing criminal charges after allegedly firing a pellet rifle outside a temple in Brookline last week, officials said.

Officers responding to Temple Beth Zion around 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 spoke with private security guards who were in possession of the pellet rifle and say the suspect had just run into 1574 Beacon St., according to police.

That’s where they located Carlos Gouvea, who reportedly said he was using the pellet rifle to hunt rats in the area.

After locating damage to vehicles in the area, Gouvea was arrested on charges of illegally dischargning a pellet gun, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and malicious damage to personal property.

