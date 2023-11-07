A Harvard University professor recently went the distance, running from San Francisco to New York City in record time.

Jennifer Hoffman documented the entire run online. After finishing on Friday of last week, she spoke to 7NEWS about the experience.

“This time, the luck was with me and I made it,” she said.

“It’s what fit in my life and I feel like I had the opportunity to do this great run across the US and seize the day,” she continued.

In addition to being a professor, Hoffman is also a marathon runner.

Hoffman started her nearly 3,000-mile run in September with a plan to average 60 miles per day. She said her goal was not just to get to New York. Rather, she aimed to achieve the fastest time for a transcontinental run by a woman.

“We have a beautiful country and I’m really grateful for the chance to see it at the pace of a foot on foot,” she said.

“I really saw a lot of beautiful sights and have a great appreciation for the geographical diversity of our country,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman documented her journey on her Facebook page called “Run, Jenny, Run” — a reference to the classic movie “Forrest Gump” and its main character who made his own cross-country run.

Ultimately, Hoffman arrived in New York in under 48 days.

“It’s hard to believe the luck that it all came together and ended as wonderfully as it did,” Hoffman said.

The current record for the fastest transcontinental run by a woman was set in 2017 at 54 days.

If Hoffman’s time is confirmed, she will have beaten the standing world record by more than a week.

