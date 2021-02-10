CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard University professor gave Massachusetts multiple failing grades on its COVID-19 vaccine report card.

Douglas Dillon Professor of Government Graham Allison wrote in a recent analysis that the Bay State is currently earning an “F” in three out of four key performance measures — deaths per capita, vaccinations per capita, and vaccinations as percentage of doses available.

He also gave the state a “D” in the category of months to finish vaccinating eligibles.

The confirmed virus-related death toll in Mass. is up to 14,821 as of Tuesday.

Allison wrote that, “In the first race to protect the lives of its citizens and thus have the fewest deaths per capita, at this point Massachusetts has fallen so far behind that it is almost impossible for it to catch up.”

He continued that the state needs to work on vaccinating people more quickly to “move up in the race for the highest percentage of our population vaccinated.”

“If the governor and his team are able to do that, they can advance the date in which we’ve reached the level of vaccinations that will allow us to return to something closer to normal,” Allison added.

