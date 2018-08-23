Harvard professor says coconut oil is ‘pure poison’

(WHDH) — Coconut oil may be a staple for many health-conscious people, but a Harvard professor’s recent statements may make you rethink your use of the product.

While giving a lecture at the University of Freiburg in Germany, Karin Michels said positive health claims surrounding coconut oil are “absolute nonsense.”

Michels, who serves as chair of Harvard’s Department of Epidemiology, called the product “pure poison” as she explained that its saturated fat content is a serious threat to cardiovascular health.

On the contrary, some experts argue the oil is valuable because it raises HDL, which is also known as “good” cholesterol.

So is it good or bad? The answer is somewhere in the middle. It can be used in moderation, according to Doctor Walter C. Willett, of Harvard’s Department of Nutrition.

“Coconut is a wonderful flavor and there’s no problem using coconut oil occasionally,” he said in a college newsletter.

When it comes to day-to-day cooking, experts suggest using olive oil, canola oil or soybean oil instead of coconut.

