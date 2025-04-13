CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard professors are suing the Trump administration in a suit aiming to block the administration from cutting off nearly $9 billion in the university’s federal funding.

The university received a letter from a federal task force earlier this month outlining policy demands to continue receiving federal funding. Among them was eliminating Harvard’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

