Living a longer life is all about simple lifestyle changes, according to a new report released by Harvard University.

The average life expectancy for Americans is just over 79 years old, but findings by the Harvard Medical School could change that.

People looking to increase their odds of a longer and more satisfying lifespan are first encouraged not to smoke. Researchers called smoking, “an enemy of longevity.”

Smoking contributes to several health issues, including heart disease and chronic lung problems. People who quit smoking are able to repair most, if not all, of the damage tobacco caused to their body.

Researchers also suggest that people enjoy physical and mental activities daily, eat a healthy diet and take a multivitamin.

