(WHDH) — Kids are getting ready for Back to School, which can be a stressful time. And to help parents, a local psychiatrist is sharing the warning signs of anxiety.

The transition to the classroom can cause anxiety for some kids, and helping them transition back to the classroom the right way is important.

Dr. Gene Beresin, of Harvard Medical School, said anxiety rates among kids is extremely high and noticing the warning signs is key to providing the help they need.

“Anxiety has skyrocketed, depression has skyrocketed, probably the hardest time I’ve seen in my entire practice, over 40 years,” he said of the current climate.

Beresin said adults and parents need to appreciate that a lot is asked of kids these days and it’s important to talk to them about what’s worrying them.

Warning signs include behavioral changes like more or less sleep, moodiness, a loss of energy level or decreased motivation. Physical complaints, like headaches and stomach pain are also common warning signs.

Focusing on quality time and honest conversations with your kids about what they’re worried about and validating their feelings are all ways to help.

If your child is struggling, don’t hesitate to seek help from a professional.

