CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard will again require prospective students to submit standardized test scores when applying, the university announced Thursday.

Those applying to Harvard College for fall 2025 admission will need to submit scores from the SAT or ACT, a reversal of the test-optional policy enacted during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020. In a statement on its website, the university said the test scores requirement is part of a “whole-person application review process.”

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Hopi Hoekstra said in a statement that standardized tests are a way for all students, no matter their life experiences, to provide information that is predicative of success at the university.

“Indeed, when students have the option of not submitting their test scores, they may choose to withhold information that, when interpreted by the admissions committee in the context of the local norms of their school, could have potentially helped their application,” Hoekstra said in the statement. “In short, more information, especially such strongly predictive information, is valuable for identifying talent from across the socioeconomic range.”

In exceptional cases, if a student cannot access the SAT or ACT, the university will accept other eligible test scores, such as Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam results, Harvard said.

The university’s decision comes after other Ivy League schools, including Yale University and Brown University, reinstated such testing policies.

