Harvard releases new guidelines after report shows Epstein donated over $9 million to the school

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard has adopted new documentation guidelines after a report revealed that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated over $9 million to the school.

The report shows that Epstein donated the money between 1998 to 2008 before dying in his jail cell while awaiting trail last year for sex trafficking charges.

School officials said there were $200,000 in donations from Epstein they had not yet spent.

The school plans to donate the remainder of the money to groups working with sex trafficking victims and victims of sexual assault.

