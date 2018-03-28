CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — A study from Harvard suggests the aging process could be reversed in mice. Now, experts are trying to see if such a thing could be possible in humans.

Researchers said they have found a molecule that reactivates faltering blood flow in mice.

Limited blood flow is a major factor in aging and can also lead to a decrease in brain and organ function.

Early testing on how the molecule works in people is now taking place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)