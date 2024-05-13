CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Researchers at Harvard are bringing us a view of the brain like we’ve never seen before. They’ve created a comprehensive map the likes of which you won’t find in any textbook.

Dr. Jeff Lichtman is sharing with 7NEWS how neuroscientists created the groundbreakingmap.

“This is a long, long process. This was a long haul. The goal was to see if we could get a very high-resolution of what human brain tissue looks like,” he said.

Ten years ago, Lichtman said he and his team obtained a human brain sample of a person who was living with epilepsy and they worked to create a high-res map with the help of Google.

“Through a fortuitous relationship with Google we got going on dealing with the data, which required them to stitch it and line it and then finally turn each of these objects into three-dimensional objects, which is called segmentation,” he said.

Scientists, he said, were shocked to see how much more intricate the images were than they expected.

Researchers are hoping to use the models to treat Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

