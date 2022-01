CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Harvard are set to return to in-person learning Monday.

The university changed its coronavirus guidelines, saying asymptomatic students only have to isolate for five days after testing positive for the virus, and ended its contact tracing program.

Students are required to get a booster shot by the end of the month.

