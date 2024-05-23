CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Today marks Harvard’s general graduation ceremony, but 13 seniors will not be given their degrees as they face disciplinary action for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Those students are still allowed to participate in the commencement ceremony itself, but will not be granted diplomas.

On Monday, faculty members voted to give the students their diplomas, but despite this faculty recommendation, the school’s governing body said each of the 13 cases needs to be reviewed individually before making a decision.

