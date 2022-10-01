CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Harvard students and faculty protested the Iranian government outside Harvard’s Widener Library Saturday.

The group, made up of professors, graduate and undergraduate students, stood in solidarity with the Iranian people over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Protests have erupted across Iran over the death of 22-year-old Amini. She died last week while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she allegedly wore her headscarf too loosely.

The Harvard protesters criticized the Iranian government’s handling of mass protests across Iran, where over 17 people have been killed. Community members of Iranian descent also spoke out against Iran’s government at the rally.

The Harvard rally is one of several protests across the world, including in the UK and around the US, as Amini’s death has become a symbol of oppression women have faced in Iran for decades.

“[Amini] was tortured in the van after her arrest, then tortured at the police station for half an hour,” Amini’s cousin Erfan Mortezaei told CBS News.

The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on Iran’s morality police and is working to support internet freedom as the Iranian government imposes online shutdowns.

