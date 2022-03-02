CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two bold break-ins are putting Harvard students on edge.

The university’s police issued a community advisory Wednesday warning students that two break-ins were reported in Mower Hall and Wigglesworth Hall over the course of the last week.

In both break-ins, the burglars climbed into the dorm’s first-floor windows to steal laptops, Air Pods, a backpack, and a wallet from their rooms while the students were sleeping.

So far, it is unclear if the two cases are connected and police are continuing to investigate.

Authorities say students should not prop their doors open, hold a door for strangers, or allow strangers to “piggyback” on their access card.

Residents should close their windows when leaving their rooms, even for short periods of time; should not disengage the “ventilation stop” on first-floor windows; and should keep all property away from windows in order to prevent someone from reaching in and removing it.

Anyone with information is urged to call the university police at 617-495-1796.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)