CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University students gathered on campus Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling that race should not be considered during college admissions.

The court took up affirmative action in response to challenges at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Lower courts upheld admission systems at both schools, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. But at Supreme Court arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978, and as recently as 2016.

The rally in favor of affirmative action drew dozens of people to Harvard, many of whom brought signs with slogans in support of considering a candidate’s race in admissions. In a statement, the university said, “Harvard must always be a place of opportunity, a place whose doors remain open to those to whome they had long been closed.”

