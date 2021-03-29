CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - As more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the thought of going back to the office after spending a year working from home due to the pandemic is weighing heavy on many people’s minds.

A recent survey conducted from the Harvard Business School Online found that 81 percent of people working remotely either don’t want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule going forward.

Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed say they hope to work remotely full-time, 51 percent said they would like to work from home two to three days a week, and 18 percent said they are ready to get back to the office full-time.

Parents with children at home were more likely to want to go back full-time compared to those without children, and married people also wanted to go back full-time more than singles, the survey found.

A majority of people, 71 percent, are hesitant to go back to the office until everyone is fully vaccinated and 51 percent are uncomfortable going back until they’re fully vaccinated.

Fifty-four percent expect social distancing at the office, with everyone seated at least six feet apart and masks being required.

HBS Online retained Cambridge-based market research firm City Square Associates to survey nearly 1,500 professionals who worked remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown from March 2020 to March 2021.

