Harvard University announces it will open for fall semester, likely with some modifications

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University announced Monday that they intend to reopen for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.

Despite this announcement, university executives said that due to the undergraduate, graduate and professional schools’ differing approaches to learning and research, many aspects of student life will remain altered.

RELATED: Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid

“Our goal is to sustain our teaching and research mission during this global pandemic, while also ensuring the health and safety of our community,” Provost Alan Garber said in a written statement.

Harvard transitioned to a virtual format on March 23 as a result of the growing concern surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

2/2 Because our Schools have different approaches to learning and research, aspects of the fall semester will likely vary among them. Harvard Schools will be communicating in the weeks ahead with more School-specific guidance about plans for the fall. https://t.co/6EfKpKFQv9 — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 27, 2020

“Even if conditions do not allow for a traditional fall experience on campus, we are committed to ensuring that the learning and research of our students will continue at the highest levels of excellence and that we will do our part to enable them to achieve their aspirations,” Garber wrote.

RELATED: Harvard president says he and wife are ‘doing well’ in coronavirus recovery

If the virus persists, university officials said they would likely need to stock up on personal protective equipment and look into reliable as well as convenient viral testing and contact tracing procedures.

A safe place to self-isolate or quarantine would also be necessary.

A final decision has not been made as of yet. University officials are continuing conversations within the different schools to plan for next steps.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)