CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students applying for admission to the class of 2025 at Harvard University will not have to submit standardized test scores.

The university says they are making this temporary change after the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges in scheduling tests for all students.

Those who do not submit standardized testing scores this coming year will no be disadvantaged in the application process, the university added.

Applications will be considered based off of what is submitted. Students are encouraged to send in whatever materials they believe help convey their accomplishments in secondary school as well as shows their promise for the future.

