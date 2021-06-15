Harvard University professor Danielle Allen announced her candidacy for governor Tuesday morning at an event in the Boston Common, making her the first Black woman to seek the state’s top office as a major party candidate.

A Democrat who serves as director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, Allen is the second declared candidate in the race.

Former Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat, announced his campaign in February.

Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announced in March that she’s also exploring a bid for governor.

Allen made the announcement near the Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, across the street from the State House and the third floor corner office that the governor occupies.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and Tammy Darling, an educator and founder of the Mighty Project, joined her for the 10 a.m. announcement.

Allen has been exploring a possible candidacy and already has a fairly hefty campaign account, with over $283,000 cash on hand as of the start of June, ahead of Downing’s just over $111,000 cash on hand as of June 4.

The Boston Globe first reported the news Sunday evening.

Like other Democrats running statewide, Allen would need to receive support from 15 percent of Democratic delegates at the party’s nominating convention next year to qualify for the 2022 primary election ballot.

Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he will seek a third term in 2022.

When asked about running again at the end of May, he said plans to discuss the issue with his family.

