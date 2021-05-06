CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University announced that all students returning to campus in the fall will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Students should get fully vaccinated at least two weeks before returning to campus and must submit a copy of their completed vaccination card to health services, school officials said.

Exceptions will be provided for medical or religious reasons.

The university plans to offer vaccination on arrival for international students who are unable to access an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine before the fall.

They are also hosting vaccine clinics beginning Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Murr Center.

Appointments are open to all students, staff, faculty, researchers, and health services patients and can be scheduled through the HUHS patient portal.

