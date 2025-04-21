CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University has announced they are suing the Trump administration, trying to stop the White House from freezing billions of dollars in federal funds.

The school released a statement, writing in part, “…we filed a lawsuit to halt the funding freeze because it is unlawful and beyond the government’s authority…. The consequences of the government’s overreach will be severe and long-lasting. Research that the government has put in jeopardy includes efforts to improve the prospects of children who survive cancer, to understand at the molecular level how cancer spreads throughout the body, to predict the spread of infectious disease outbreaks, and to ease the pain of soldiers wounded on the battlefield.”

The Trump administration gave Harvard a number of demands to change its campus policies, threatening it’s tax-exempt status and their ability to enroll foreign students if the university doesn’t comply.

In light of the demands from Trump’s administration, protestors gathered at Harvard on Thursday after the Department of Homeland Security demanded “detailed records” on what it calls student visa holders’ “illegal and violent activities.”

