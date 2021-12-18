CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Most students and staff members at Harvard University will shift to remote learning for the first three weeks of January in an effort to reduce density on campus amid growing COVID-19 concerns, university officials announced on Saturday.

The decision comes after at least one case of the omicron variant was detected on Harvard’s campus and as COVID-19 cases continue to surge locally and nationally.

In an official statement addressed to the university community, Harvard outlined its three-week remote learning plan as follows:

Only students who have been authorized to remain on campus or those who receive authorization from their Schools should plan on returning to campus during the three-week period

Individual Schools will communicate directly with students regarding the status and arrangements for January programs and academic activities that are impacted by this move to remote learning. Some programs will continue in person, for example those with essential in-person laboratory or patient-centered clinical requirements

Online library services, book request services, and some library facilities will be available during this three-week period

Faculty, staff, and researchers, if possible, should work remotely during this time

Additionally, Harvard officials urged community members to take the appropriate steps to reduce the risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 by getting a booster shot, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.

Officials say they hope to allow more students and staff on campus following the three-week remote learning period.

“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities late in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” school officials said in the joint statement released Saturday.

