CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has unveiled the Lavine Learning Lab, a new public high school initiative aimed at sustaining and deepening student engagement with the theater.

The program is supported by a $5 million gift from the Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation, which was founded by Bain Capital Chair Jonathan Lavine and Jeannie Lavine to support nonprofit organizations focused on leveling the playing field for individuals and families.

In an announcement, A.R.T said, “The Learning Lab exemplifies the type of community-centered, accessible programming A.R.T. will offer from its new home, the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.”

Currently under construction at 175 N. Harvard Street in Allston, the Center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

The Lavine Learning Lab will use A.R.T. productions as the foundation for three student workshops at each that bridge the arts, humanities, and social and emotional learning. In addition, two educators from each participating school will join a Professional Learning Community (PLC) in which A.R.T. facilitates ongoing collaborative learning and provides professional development.

