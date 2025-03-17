CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students from families with incomes of $100,000 or less will be able to attend Harvard College for free starting next academic year, the university announced Monday.

Beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year, financial aid will cover tuition, fees, food, and housing costs for those students, Harvard University President Alan M. Garber and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hopi Hoekstra said in a statement.

Students whose families make $200,000 or less will just qualify for free tuition, but will be given aid for other expenses and fees based on their individual financial circumstances, the university said.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” Garber said in the statement.

Previously, students whose families were making $85,000 or less were eligible to receive total coverage of tuition, fees, food, and housing.

This year, Harvard College’s annual financial aid award budget is $275 million, the university said.

