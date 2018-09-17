CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater troupe, the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, has cast six women to perform in next year’s show, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Amira Weeks, the group’s student president, announced that the group would allow women to join its cast at the start of a comedic roast in January celebrating actor Mila Kunis, who was named the organization’s Woman of the Year.

The 223-year-old group is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters.

“The Hasty Pudding welcomes women to audition and to give equal opportunity to play those roles based on the quality of their individual talents,” Weeks said, reading from a letter issued by the organization’s governing board. “While we have great respect for the art form as it’s been presented by the Pudding for over 170 years, the world is in a very different place. We are very proud to take this organization forward as a leader in women’s rights and gender equality.”

Students and alumni have been calling on the troupe to change its casting policy in recent years. Female students even have been auditioning for roles as a protest over the years, but none ever were cast.

