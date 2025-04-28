BOSTON (WHDH) - Harvard University’s lawsuit against the Trump administration is scheduled to be heard by a federal judge in Boston Monday.

The school is suing to stop the White House from freezing billions of dollars in federal funding. The dispute centers around a letter a federal task force sent earlier this month, calling for reforms at the university.

President Donald Trump’s administration argues Harvard failed to protect Jewish students from harassment.

Harvard says it is protecting the right to free speech, and that freezing funds goes beyond the federal government’s authority.

