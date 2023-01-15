HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harwich firefighter is being credited with rescuing a woman from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Dennis, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Fire officials say slippery roads led to multiple accident on Route 6 from Bass River to Exit 82.

Ambulance 74 was returning from a previous call when the crew came across a crash in the median that left the motorist stranded in a large puddle of water.

That’s when firefighter Andrew Riker assisted the uninjured driver from her vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)