HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in Harwich caught fire Saturday.

The Harwich Fire Department believes the fire was started by a mirror in an outside shower.

They said the sun likely reflected off the mirror and caused the home to burn.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

