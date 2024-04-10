HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Harwich Water Department issued a “do not drink” order for the town’s tap water Wednesday morning, as firefighting foam was in the water supply.

After fire crews put out a blaze on Great Western Road, the town issued the tap water order for the area of North Harwich, the water department said. Officials said residents should use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food prep.

“Other than the foam that people are seeing in the water and the little bit of slimy residue, obviously you wouldn’t want to drink it, but it’s just a ‘do not drink’ order. There’s no concern with doing laundry, taking showers, anything like that,” Harwich Fire Department Chief David Leblanc said.

Crews have completed flushing the water lines and will continue to collect samples to ensure the water’s safety, according to the water department. Residents should run all exterior and interior cold water taps simultaneously for 10 minutes, and then run all hot water fixtures until the water runs cold.

The town will provide bottled water to those who live in the affected area of North Harwich on Wednesday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Family Pantry at 133 Queen Anne Road, according to the water department.

Water bottles will also be available for pickup on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Harwich Treasure Chest adjacent to the disposal area at 209 Queen Anne Road, as well as between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. behind the Harwich fire station at 175 Sisson Road.

Residents should bring an ID with proof of address and those who are unable to pick up bottled water should contact 508-767-5613 to coordinate delivery.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)