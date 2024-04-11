HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Harwich Water Department announced that the town’s “do not drink” tap water order was lifted Thursday afternoon after firefighting foam had been found in the North Harwich water supply Wednesday.

Recent Thursday water sample tests showed no detection of firefighting foam, the water department said in a statement. The foam was used to extinguish a Wednesday morning fire on Great Western Road.

North Harwich residents might see discoloration in their tap water from water department line flushing, and they are encouraged to run all interior and exterior cold water taps at the same time for 10 minutes, the department said. Hot water fixtures should be run until the water runs cold, to ensure a full flushing of the hot water tank.

The water department will continue to monitor the water as a precaution.

