Harwich man facing assault charges in Hyannis double stabbing

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harwich man accused of stabbing two people in Hyannis is expected to face a judge Wednesday, officials said.

Barnstable police officers responding to a reported stabbing on Yarmouth Road about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday found a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, according to a press release.

The man suffered puncture wounds to his abdominal area and the woman suffered lacerations to her arms, according to police.

Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined that 28-year-old James Metellus stabbed the victims during a dispute in a parking lot, police said.

He was arrested when he returned to his home and is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges of aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)