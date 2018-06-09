Man seriously injured after car falls on him in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Harwich was seriously injured after being crushed by his own car.

Police say the 62-year-old man was making repairs on his vehicle in a parking lot just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday when the car jack was knocked loose, causing the car to fall and pinning him underneath.

People in the area rushed over to lift the car and pry him out from underneath.

Those first on scene gave the victim CPR until police and emergency crews arrived on scene.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and eventually taken to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter.

