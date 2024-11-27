HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is accused of fatally stabbing three sheep in Harwich Tuesday morning, according to the Harwich Police Department.

Officers responded to 35 Chatham Road for a report regarding neglected sheep and several dead animals on the property, police said.

Police met with Meredith Virpino, a resident at the home, who allegedly told them she had killed the sheep by stabbing them in the throat, according to the police department.

The officers went into a barn on the property and found two dead sheep with stab wounds to their throats, police said. A third sheep was found alive with a stab wound to the throat, but was later euthanized by a veterinarian due to its condition, authorities said.

“The conditions in the barn were deplorable and there was a lack of food and water,” the Harwich Police Department said in a statement.

Officers also discovered another 12 dead animals in the barn, officers said.

Virpino was arrested Tuesday and later released on $500 bail, according to police. She was arraigned in Orleans District Court Wednesday morning on 15 counts of animal cruelty.

