Hasbro Children’s Hospital to get a $35M overhaul

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island has announced the details of a $35 million overhaul that will affect nearly every corner of the 25-year-old facility.

Executives with the Providence hospital announced Tuesday that renovations will be made to the emergency department, patient and exam rooms and clinics, while creating new healing spaces, modernizing and nurse stations, and improving the hospital’s comforts.

So far, $25 million of the $35 million has been raised in what’s called the Every Child, Every Day campaign.

Dr. Timothy Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan, Hasbro’s parent, says the project will “ensure that our physical environment matches the level of care we provide” while allowing the hospital to retain and attract top professional talent.

The hospital’s emergency department handles more than 53,000 patient visits a year.

