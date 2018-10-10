Hasbro has launched a series of parody versions of its classic games just in time for the holidays.

The humorous updates to the games give an adult twist to several childhood classics.

The games include:

Clue: What Happened Last Night?

Game of Life: Quarter-Life Crisis

Mystery Date: Catfished

Sorry! Not Sorry

Botched Operation

The parody games, which cost $20 each, are available exclusively at Target.

