BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that iconic toy company Hasbro is moving its Rhode Island operations to Boston’s Seaport District and is bringing at least 700 jobs to the Bay State.

The Rhode Island operations include its primary headquarters for toys, board games, licensing businesses, and a majority of its corporate services. In its announcement, the Healey said her administration has been working closely with Hasbro while the company evaluated where to relocate its headquarters.

“We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we’re ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here,” Healey said. “We’re proud to welcome this iconic company to Team Massachusetts — where we are number one for education, health care and innovation, and ranked the best state to live in, to raise a family, to be a woman and to be a working parent. I’m grateful for the leadership of Chris Cocks and his team at Hasbro, and for the hard work of my economic development team that helped make this possible.”

Hasbro is the latest company to choose to start, relocate or grow in Massachusetts.

Just last month, Keurig Dr Pepper announced they are acquiring JDE Peet’s and basing the global headquarters for their Global Coffee Co in Burlington, Massachusetts. Earlier this year, LEGO opened its new U.S. headquarters in Boston, supporting 800 jobs. Biogen is planning a new global headquarters and innovation hub in Kendall square.

