CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored award-winning actress Viola Davis as the 2021 Woman of the Year during a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

The oldest theatrical organization in the United States held a Zoom webinar to honor Davis, as opposed to hosting an in-person visit to Harvard University due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event began with a traditional roast given by Hasty Pudding President Jessica Moore and Cast VP Nicholas Amador.

The organization also played a comedic video featuring a life-sized cut-out of Davis visiting Harvard and participating in the Woman of the Year parade to commemorate the traditional festivities.

Davis gave an acceptance speech following the presentation, in which she shared her love for acting.

“I feel like it has been the most honorable and medicinal thing that I could have chosen for my life because it gives you a great healthy dose of empathy,” she said.

Davis officially received her Pudding Pot to close out the webinar and gave the award the signature kiss that is famously photographed during the Woman of the Year parade.

