BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hate crime investigation got underway over the weekend after a Pride Day display in Bolton was hit with hateful vandalism, police said.

Police said spray-painted graffiti was found on a Pride banner attached to a railing on Main Street and on a separate sign roughly 100 yards away overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The community quickly got to work to hide the hateful words, putting a tarp over at least one of the signs. Someone also put a piece of paper on the sign saying “Love is love, hate has no home here.”

Bolton’s police chief has asked for the public’s help as the police investigation into this weekend’s incident continues.

