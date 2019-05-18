Hate crime investigation underway at Brookline school after Jewish sign defaced with swastika

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A hate crime investigation is underway at Brookline High School after a Jewish Student Union sign was defaced with a swastika, officials said.

A student discovered the act of vandalism earlier this week and informed an administrator, school headmaster Anthony Meyer said in a letter to the community.

“Anti-Semitic vandalism like this is a scary reminder that our work on fostering an inclusive, caring school community where all feel welcome is both ongoing and challenging,” Meyer wrote. “I feel especially for the leaders of our Jewish Student Union who meet weekly with many students to teach and learn about Judaism, discuss Israel advocacy, create new friendships, and share food. Theirs is important work – not to be marred by a symbol with such a long history of hatred, violence, and terror.”

Meyer says the sign had been hanging near the auditorium on the third floor.

The school superintendent’s office, the Brookline Police Department, and the Anti-Defamation League have since been made aware of the vandalism.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the school or the police department.

An investigation is ongoing.

